FIRE DESTROYS HISTORIC HOME IN SLOAN, IOWA

FIRE HAS DESTROYED A HISTORIC HOME IN SLOAN, IOWA.

FIREFIGHTERS FROM SEVERAL AREA DEPARTMENTS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 119 YEAR OLD TWO STORY WOOD FRAME HOUSE AT 219 BEALL STREET AROUND 10:30A.M.

FLAMES AND SMOKE WERE COMING FROM THE SECOND STORY OF THE HOME AS FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED ON THE SCENE.

ONE PERSON IN THE HOME WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES.

THE STRUCTURE FORMERLY HOUSED THE LOCAL MASONIC LODGE FOR MANY YEARS BEFORE BEING CONVERTED TO A PRIVATE RESIDENCE.

HIGHWAY 75 AND STREETS AROUND THE AREA WERE BLOCKED TO TRAFFIC.

Photos by Larry Finley & KMEG