BOOKER EXPLAINS REPARATIONS PROPOSAL & AMERICAN INEQUALITY

NEW JERSEY SENATOR CORY BOOKER, ONE OF SEVERAL DEMOCRATS SEEKING HIS PARTY’S NOMINATION FOR THE PRESIDENCY, IS IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA TO START THE WEEK.

A WEEK AGO BOOKER INTRODUCED A BILL IN THE U.S. SENATE TO STUDY THE POSSIBILITY OF REPARATIONS FOR DESCENDANTS OF SLAVES:

BOOKER SAYS THAT THERE IS STILL PLENTY OF INEQUALITY IN AMERICA, AND HE WOULD LIKE TO SEE MOVEMENT TO CHANGE WHAT HE PERCEIVES AS A HOST OF DISCRIMINATORY MEASURES:

THE NEW JERSEY DEMOCRAT HAS A PROPOSAL TO GIVE YOUNG LOW INCOME CHILDREN AN ECONOMIC LEG UP:

SENATOR BOOKER SAYS THE FUNDING WOULD COME THROUGH REVERSING WHAT HE CALLS THE TOXIC TRUMP TAX CUTS THAT BENEFIT THE WEALTHIEST AMERICANS.

BOOKER IS SPEAKING AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM MONDAY EVENING AT 6PM.

HE WILL ALSO SPEAK TUESDAY MORNING AT AN EDUCATIONAL ROUND TABLE AT SERGEANT BLUFF LUTON HIGH SCHOOL AT 9AM.

Photo by CBS News