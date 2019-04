TWO IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING SHOOTING EARLY SATURDAY

TWO SIOUX CITY MEN ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES STEMMING FROM A SHOOTING EARLY SATURDAY ON SUMMIT STREET.

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 1400 BLOCK OF SUMMIT STREET AROUND 5AM WHERE A JUVENILE VICTIM WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND WAS TAKEN TO UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S HOSPITAL.

AN INVESTIGATION LED TO THE ARREST OF 20-YEAR-OLD TRISTAN BALTAZAR-FLORES AND 21-YEAR-OLD CHASE SWEISBERGER.

THE TWO SUSPECTS ARE CHARGED WITH RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM AND INTIMIDATION WITH A WEAPON.

THEY ARE BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $20,000 BOND EACH.