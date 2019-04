PADMORE OBJECTS TO PROPOSAL TO LIMIT SIOUX CITY’S TAXING ABILITY

THE AGENDA FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON’S SIOUX CITY COUNCIL MEETING WILL HAVE AN EXTRA ITEM ADDED TO IT.

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS THE COUNCIL WILL BE ASKED TO APPROVE A RESOLUTION OPPOSING A PROPOSAL IN THE IOWA HOUSE THAT WOULD LIMIT THE CITY’S ABILITY TO TAX AND INCREASE REVENUES:

PADMORE SAYS IF THE BILL PASSES IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE, SIOUX CITY WOULD BE LIMITED ON WHAT IT CAN DO WITH THEIR BUDGET:

PADMORE SAYS A TWO PERCENT LIMIT WOULD NOT COVER THE COST OF LIVING INCREASE THAT ARE COLLECTIVELY BARGAINED FOR CITY DEPARTMENTS.

THAT WOULD THEN RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF SERVICES:

LAWMAKERS IN DES MOINES SAY THE MEASURE FORCES CITIES TO HOLD THE LINE ON PROPERTY TAXES AND LOCAL SPENDING.

THE BILL IS EXPECTED TO BE DEBATED SOON IN THE HOUSE.