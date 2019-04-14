LEMUS NAMED SIOUX CITY TEACHER OF THE YEAR

The Sioux City Community School District has selected an elementary school educator as its teacher of the year.

Luis Lemus is a dual language teacher at Irving Dual Language Elementary.

At Irving, half of the day is taught in English and half the day is taught in Spanish, as there is a language learning curve for both native English speakers and native Spanish speakers.

Lemus came to the United States as a young boy fluent in Spanish with limited English speaking abilities.

During his early school years, he learned how to think and communicate in English, experience academic success, and flourish socially.

Lemus wants to help his students do the same – while embracing the dual language benefits offered at Irving.

Lemus has been with the Sioux City Community School District for 11 years.

He has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in teaching, both from Morningside College.