TRITZ RESIGNS AS EXPLORERS VP AND GENERAL MANAGER

The Sioux City Explorers announce that Vice President and General Manager Shane Tritz has resigned from his position effective today (Friday).

Tritz spent 13 seasons as the Explorers General Manager beginning in 2006.

Prior to that he spent the previous three seasons, two as General Manager, in south Texas with the Coastal Bend Aviators of the Central Baseball League.

Tritz also worked three seasons in the Explorers front office and one season with the Kansas City Royals AAA affiliate in Omaha, NE.

Tritz is originally from Sioux City, IA and is a 1995 graduate of Sioux City West High School.

He attended the University of Iowa where he earned his degree in Sports Management in 1999.

In 2013, Shane was honored as the American Association’s Executive of the Year and this was the only time a member of the Sioux City Explorers front office staff received this honor.

The Sioux City Explorers have already begun an extensive search for candidates to be the next general manager.