PLEA HEARING SET FOR DEREK OLSON IN WARNOCK MURDER CASE

There’s another new development in the pending murder trial of a Bancroft, Nebraska man.

A court hearing has been set for Monday afternoon in Madison County Courthouse in the case of Derek Olson.

Olson is charged in the March 11th, 2017 death of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock.

A mistrial was declared in Olson’s first trial in late March in Cuming County District Court.

A new trial in Madison County had been tentatively set for May 6th.

Court documents filed Friday state that Olson will appear in court in Madison County on Monday for a change of plea hearing.

That hearing is set for 1pm.