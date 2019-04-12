HO-CHUNK & HORSEMEN HOPE VOTERS WILL APPROVE NEBRASKA CASINOS

Ho-Chunk, Inc. and the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent Protection Association are partnering to try and bring an expanded gambling issue to Nebraska voters in the November 2020 election.

The ballot initiative has been filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State.

Lance Morgan of Ho-Chunk says voters would decide whether to expand gambling at state-licensed horse race tracks by approving casinos at tracks such as Atokad Park.

He says Nebraskans are spending millions of dollars annually in border states with casinos like Iowa and South Dakota:

The campaign- Keep the Money in Nebraska – is seeking to amend the Nebraska state constitution to legalize gambling, along with two statutory initiatives to regulate casino gaming.

Morgan says a majority of Nebraskans support bringing casino gaming to the state:

A petition drive will begin around May 1st to place the measure on the 2020 ballot.

If approved, the proposal would generate an estimated $50 million in new tax revenue to help fund property tax relief, K-12 public education and the Nebraska Gamblers Assistance Fund.

Photos courtesy Ho-Chunk