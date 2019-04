HENRY TO STAND TRIAL IN JULY AS PLEA LETTER IS WITHDRAWN

THE SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER AND STARTING A HOTEL FIRE IN SIOUX CITY IN JANUARY WILL NOW STAND TRIAL IN JULY.

29-YEAR-OLD JORDAN HENRY HAD SENT A LETTER LAST MONTH TO THE JUDGE IN THE CASE STATING HE WANTED TO PLEAD GUILTY.

BUT IN A HEARING FRIDAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT, HENRY’S ATTORNEY WITHDREW THE LETTER.

HENRY HAD PREVIOUSLY PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND FIRST DEGREE ARSON IN THE MURDER OF 40-YEAR-OLD ELIZABETH BOCKHOLT OF HINTON.

HE IS ALSO ALLEGED TO HAVE STARTED A FIRE IN THEIR HOTEL ROOM TO COVER UP THAT CRIME.

JUDGE STEVEN ANDREASEN HAS SET A JULY 9TH TRIAL DATE FOR THE CASE.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG