DUSTING OF SNOW LEADS TO SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS

ICY CONDITIONS ALONG THE INTERSTATE HAVE RESULTED IN DOZENS OF ACCIDENTS IN SIOUXLAND.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SERGEANT SCOTT HATTING SAYS OVERNIGHT CREWS HAVE BEEN BUSY RESPONDING TO SOME SERIOUS CRASHES.

HE SAYS CITY ROADS ARE SLICK IN SPOTS, BUT THE INTERSTATE IS EXTREMELY SLICK AND OVERPASSES ARE EVEN WORSE.

HATTING REMINDS YOU TO SLOW DOWN AND PRACTICE YOUR WINTER DRIVING SKILLS, EVEN ON THIS FRIDAY, APRIL 12TH.