COUNTY ROADS IN NORTHERN CEDAR COUNTY CLOSED TO DRIVERS

AUTHORITIES IN CEDAR COUNTY, NEBRASKA SAY ALL NORTHERN COUNTY ROADS IN THAT COUNTY ARE CLOSED TO TRAVEL BECAUSE OF WEATHER CONDITIONS.

THE COUNTY ROADS SUPERINTENDENT SAYS THE ROADS ARE VERY MUDDY OR SNOW COVERED AND IMPASSIBLE.

SEVERAL MOTORISTS HAVE BEGUN STUCK AND EVEN A COUNTY MOTOR GRADER GOT STUCK.

THE ROADS WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL CONDITIONS IMPROVE.

DRIVERS ARE ASKED TO ONLY USED PAVED ROADS AT THIS TIME.