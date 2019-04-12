CORN GROWERS WANT HELP FOR DAMAGED STORED GRAIN

Iowa commodities group leaders are working with members of the state’s congressional delegation in hopes of getting federal disaster aid for stored grain that was contaminated and ruined by floodwaters.

Iowa Corn Growers Association president Curt Mether farms near Logan in Harrison County and says any help they can get would be appreciated by farmers.

Mether says most of his neighbors in low-lying areas of the county were severely impacted by flooding.

While his farm is in better shape being in the hilly area of the county, he was hampered from hauling grain.

Mether doubts many growers in his county will be able to get into the fields to plant anytime soon.

The U.S. Senate took another stab at passing a disaster aid bill but failed.

Now, Congress is in recess for two weeks so there’ll be nothing anytime soon from the federal government to help flood victims.