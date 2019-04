BOOKER TO CAMPAIGN IN SIOUX CITY ON MONDAY

DEMOCRATIC NEW JERSEY SENATOR CORY BOOKER WILL BE IN NORTHWEST IOWA NEXT WEEK.

BOOKER IS ONE OF SEVERAL DEMOCRATS SEEKING HIS PARTY’S NOMINATION FOR THE PRESIDENCY.

HE WILL SPEAK AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM ON MONDAY EVENING AT 6PM.

BOOKER TOLD KSCJ NEWS HE WILL BE TALKING ABOUT WAYS TO BRING PEOPLE TOGETHER TO SOLVE PROBLEMS FACING MANY AMERICANS:

OC…………..A BETTER LIFE. :23

ONE OF THE QUESTIONS IOWANS WILL BE ASKING THE SENATOR IS WHY CONGRESS HAS NOT PASSED A FEDERAL FLOOD RELIEF PACKAGE FOR IOWA, NEBRASKA AND MISSOURI.

CONGRESS WENT ON RECESS AFTER THE SENATE FAILED TO REACH AGREEMENT THURSDAY:

OC……….AND PUERTO RICO. :25

BOOKER AS WELL AS FELLOW DEMOCRATS KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND OF NEW YORK, AMY KLOBUCHAR OF MINNESOTA, BERNIE SANDERS OF VERMONT AND ELIZABETH WARREN OF MASSACHUSETTS ALL VOTED NO A WEEK AGO ON DISASTER AID BECAUSE THEY WANT MORE DOLLARS FOR PUERTO RICO.

KSCJ NEWS ASKED BOOKER IF HE WANTS TO GET THE RELIEF TO FOLKS WHO NEED IT, WHY NOT PASS A SEPARATE PACKAGE FOR THE MIDWEST NOW?

THE NEW JERSEY SENATOR SAYS IT COMES DOWN TO BI-PARTISAN COOPERATION:

OC………….. VOTE FOR AS WELL. ;20

BUT THAT’S SOMETHING THE TWO SIDES SEEM UNABLE TO REACH SO FLOOD VICTIMS WON’T HAVE THAT AID PACKAGE ANYTIME SOON.

DOORS OPEN MONDAY AT 5:30 PM FOR BOOKER’S APPEARANCE AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM.

HE WILL ALSO SPEAK TUESDAY MORNING AT AN EDUCATIONAL ROUND TABLE AT SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON HIGH SCHOOL AT 9AM.

Photo courtesy CBS News