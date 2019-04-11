NEW PROPOSAL IS FILED TO EXPAND GAMBLING IN NEBRASKA

Ho-Chunk, Inc. and the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent Protection Association are partnering to try and bring an expanded gambling issue to Nebraska voters in the November 2020 election.

The ballot initiative has been filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State.

Voters would decide whether to expand gambling at state-licensed horse race tracks.

The campaign committee – Keep the Money in Nebraska – is seeking to amend the Nebraska state constitution to legalize gambling, along with two statutory initiatives to regulate casino gaming.

Petition sponsors say the State of Nebraska is missing out on taxes and proceeds from about $500 million that residents wager annually in surrounding states.

Supporters say if approved, the proposal would generate an estimated $50 million in new tax revenue to help fund property tax relief, K-12 public education and the Nebraska Gamblers Assistance Fund.