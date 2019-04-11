LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT SERVES LUNCH TO HELP SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Sioux City Police were providing a different kind of public service Thursday by serving lunch to diners at the local Texas Roadhouse.

Retired police sergeant Mike Hamm says the officers were collecting tips for serving a pulled pork sandwich lunch to benefit Special Olympics Iowa.

Hamm started his association with Special Olympics over 25 years ago and his wife was a special education teacher for 35 years.

The money raised supports around 170 Special Olympians, some who have competed in games across the country and overseas:

Last year’s effort raised over $5000 and Hamm hoped to raise more this year.

One hundred per cent of the donations for the lunch went to Special Olympics Iowa.

Photo by Sioux City Special Olympics