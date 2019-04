HELP IS AVAILABLE FOR VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRIMES

THIS IS NATIONAL CRIME VICTIM’S RIGHTS WEEK, TO CALL ATTENTION TO THOSE VICTIMIZED BY OTHERS AND THEIR STRUGGLES TO RECOVER FROM THOSE CRIMES.

LAST YEAR 63, 217 CRIMINAL CASES WERE FILED IN NORTHWEST IOWA, WITH 500 CIVIL APPLICATIONS FOR RELIEF FROM DOMESTIC VIOLENCE.

RACHELLE RAWSON IS A SURVIVOR OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND IS NOW A VICTIM’S ADVOCATE WHO SHARES HER STORY:

RAWSON SAYS THERE ARE WARNING SIGNS ABOUT AN ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP, BUT IT’S SOMETIMES HARD FOR THE VICTIM TO ACKNOWLEDGE THEM:

RAWSON IS NOW THE VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR OF THE LOCAL COUNCIL ON SEXUAL ASSAULT AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE.

SHE SAYS IT IS OFTEN DIFFICULT FOR VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE TO FEEL “FREE” AFTER THEIR ORDEAL:

IF YOU NEED HELP, THE COUNCIL ON SEXUAL ASSAULT AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE MAY BE REACHED BY CALLING 1-800-982-7233.