Authorities have re-captured a Sioux City man who left the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility without permission Tuesday night.

28-year-old Nicholas James Smith was convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree and other crimes in Woodbury County.

Smith disappeared overnight after being admitted to the work release facility on April 9th.

Smith was taken into custody Wednesday morning near West Middle School.

The school was briefly placed on lockout status while police were arresting Smith.