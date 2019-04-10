READING TO INFANTS PROGRAM EXPANDS LOCAL OUTREACH

A program to encourage parents to read to their toddlers and babies is increasing its local outreach.

The Prime Age to Engage campaign targets newborns to three -year-old children.

Matt Ohman of the Siouxland Human Investment Partnership or SHIP says Talk Play Read and Sing are the taglines of that message:

OC……..go to kindergarten. :15

Books are available at several locations around Sioux City including the Boys and Girls Club, the United Way and other non-profits.

Ohman says students from the Sioux City Career Academy are also helping in the reading effort:

OC……….at these bookshelves. :12

The students also conducted a book drive to help the effort.

Ohman also unveiled a mobile bookshelf wagon to take to community events to distribute books.