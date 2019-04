POLICE IDENTIFY PEOPLE INVOLVED IN HOME INVASION SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE PEOPLE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S HOME INVASION WHERE A SUSPECT WAS SHOT AND LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

POLICE SAY THE SUPECT, 19-YEAR-OLD JOSE MONTANEZ, BEGAN BREAKING ITEMS IN HIS HOME AT 1216 25TH STREET AROUND 8:15AM TUESDAY.

MONTANEZ THEN REPORTEDLY BROKE A SECOND STORY WINDOW OF HIS RESIDENCE AND JUMPED TO THE GROUND.

AROUND TEN MINUTES LATER OFFICERS RESPONDED TO 1321 24TH STREET FOR A REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED.

POLICE SAY MONTANEZ HAD FORCEFULLY ENTERED THAT RESIDENCE WITHOUT PERMISSION AND WAS CONFRONTED BY THE OCCUPANT, 29-YEAR-OLD TRAVIS GUTIERREZ.

POLICE SAY MONTANEZ REFUSED TO LEAVE AND ASSAULTED GUTIERREZ, WHO MANAGED TO GET HIS GUN AND SHOOT MONTANEZ.

MONTANEZ WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL WHERE HE LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.