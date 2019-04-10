PARTS OF SOUTH DAKOTA SHUT DOWN IN ADVANCE OF BLIZZARD

Blizzard warnings are posted from Colorado to Minnesota as a storm develops that could rival last month’s bomb cyclone.

The National Weather Service says up to 2 1/2 feet of snow could fall in parts of eastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has closed state government offices in 52 counties.

Numerous schools around the state have closed.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says “the National Guard stands ready” to rescue any stranded motorists.

Last month’s storm led to massive flooding in the Midwest that caused billions of dollars in damage.