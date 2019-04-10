NAIG SAYS FARMERS NEED FEDERAL AID TO RECOVER FROM FLOODING

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig was in Sioux City Wednesday, where he spoke to local business people at a luncheon sponsored by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

Before that, he spoke with local media about issues facing local farmers affected by recent flooding:

OC…….late but this year. ;25

Naig says other flooded land could take years to restore.

He says while the U.S.D.A. has some programs to help those farmers hurt by flooding, there are some gaps that need to be fixed:

OC……..some urgency. :23

Naig is also concerned about a half million bushels of soybeans and over one million bushels of corn harvested last year that were in bins damaged by floodwaters.

He added that since it’s just mid-April, many areas should have a normal planting season for this year’s crops.