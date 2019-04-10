INTERSTATE 29 NOW CLOSED FROM SIOUX FALLS TO NORTH DAKOTA

Officials with the South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety have now closed Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border because of snow and blowing snow creating hazardous travel conditions.

Conditions on Interstate 90 also deteriorated and that highway is closed from Sioux Falls to Rapid City because of the snowstorm.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a blizzard warning for a large portion of the state that includes heavy wet snow and winds in excess of 50 mph.

Motorists are advised there is significant drifting on the Interstate and many state highways across much of the state, making safe travel impossible.

Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered the Thursday closure of state government offices in the same 54 counties that were closed Wednesday.

Counties part of the closure order are: Aurora, Beadle, Bennett, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Butte, Charles Mix, Clark, Codington, Custer, Davison, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Douglas, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Gregory, Haakon, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Hughes, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jackson, Jerauld, Jones, Kingsbury, Lake, Lawrence, Lyman, Marshall, McCook, Meade, Mellette, Miner, Moody, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Potter, Roberts, Sanborn, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Todd, Tripp, Turner and Walworth.

Photo by South Dakota highway Patrol