AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR MISSING WHITING WOMAN

The Monona County Sheriff’s office is asking for assistance in attempting to locate a missing woman.

36-year-old Amy Renae Pliss of Whiting was last seen early Tuesday morning in Sloan.

The vehicle she is believed to have been driving was located in Whiting at 6:30 AM Tuesday and had been involved in a one vehicle accident.

It’s unknown if Pliss was injured in the accident and may have walked away or was picked up by a passing motorist.

A search of the area near the accident scene has been performed and Pliss remains missing.

Authorities are asking Whiting area residents to check their outbuildings in case she sought shelter but can’t contact emergency services.

Pliss is a white female, 5’2, 119 lbs with blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Monona County Sheriff at 712-433-1414 or 1-800-859-1414