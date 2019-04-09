SCOUTING FOR FOOD EVENT SET FOR SATURDAY

Several local groups and businesses are teaming up to help the Food Bank of Siouxland in the annual “Scouting for Food” campaign.

Dan Locke of the local Boy Scouts of America says scouts will be going door to door this Saturday to collect food from area residents:

Christy Chappelear of Tyson foods then announced a two pronged donation from her company to the Food Bank:

Scouts will also be at area Hy-Vee stores this Saturday to collect food donations from shoppers.

Food Bank Director Linda Scheid says the last two months have seen a record distribution of food from her agency:

The Food Bank requests that donors select unexpired food, and no product in glass containers, as they are easily broken.

Most commonly needed items include canned fruits, canned meats, cereal, pasta and boxed meals.