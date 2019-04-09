MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE SIGNS ARTICULATION AGREEMENT WITH ELLSWORTH C.C.

Morningside College and Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls have signed an articulation agreement that creates a pathway for Ellsworth students with an associate’s degree to complete a bachelor’s degree.

It’s through Morningside’s Applied Agricultural and Food Studies Program.

Each Ellsworth student enrolled in the program will be junior-year ready for transfer to Morningside and on track for graduation their senior year.

Transferring Ellsworth students will receive a financial plan and financial aid award from Morningside, in addition to being assigned a Morningside academic adviser and access to Morningside’s advising and career planning tools.