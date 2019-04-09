IOWA FOOD GROUP SUSPENDS OPERATIONS IN CHEROKEE

Less than a year after they opened in Cherokee, the Iowa Food Group meat processing facility in that city has suspended operations.

The company announced in September of 2018 that they would acquire the former Tyson Meats plant and process beef, pork, poultry, and lamb.

But Tuesday afternoon the company released a statement saying they will be “pausing production temporarily in order to recapitalize the company in preparation for the next stage of operations and growth.”

There was no mention in the news release as to how long the plant would be shut down.

Iowa Food Group had indicated they would employ at least 100 people at the start of their operations, but haven’t said how many workers are affected by the suspension.