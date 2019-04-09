Gustafson Invited to Attend 2019 WNBA Draft

NEW YORK — University of Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has been invited to attend the 2019 WNBA Draft on Wednesday, April 10, the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced the invitational-only guest list Tuesday.

ESPN2 will cover the first round live at the Nike NYC Headquarters at 6 p.m. (CT), while the second and third rounds will air on ESPNU. The app will also stream live on the ESPN app.

Joining Gustafson are the draft are Kristine Anigwe (Cal), Kalani Brown (Baylor), Napheesa Collier (UConn), Sophie Cunningham (Missouri), Asia Durr (Louisville), Teaira McCowan (Mississippi State), Arike Ogunbowale (Notre Dame), Katie Lou Samuelson (UConn), Alanna Smith (Stanford), Han Xu (China), and Jackie Young (Notre Dame).

Twelve Hawkeyes have been selected in the WNBA Draft in program history. Gustafson looks to become the first Hawkeye to be drafted since Sam Logic was picked by the Atlanta Dream as the 10th overall pick in 2015.

Gustafson, the first consensus national player of the year in Big Ten history, ended her career as the most decorated Hawkeye in program history. The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native owns 16 Iowa records, including career marks for points (2,804) and rebounds (1,460).

In 2018-19, Gustafson became just the fourth Division I female student-athlete and the only post player to eclipse 1,000 points in a single season. She is the only women’s player in Division I history to average 27.8 or more points, 13.3 or more rebounds, and shoot 69.6 percent or better from the field. Her 33 double-doubles during her senior campaign are an NCAA Record. Gustafson’s 88 career double-doubles rank fourth all-time, her 65.7 career field goal percentage ranks fifth nationally, and her 1,459 career rebounds ranks 14th. The field goal percentage and rebounds are also Big Ten Conference records.

Gustafson is chronicling her path from the end of her college her career to the start of her WNBA career through an AP Draft Diary. To follow along, click here.

IOWA HAWKEYES DRAFTED INTO THE WNBA

Year Name Team Round (Overall Selection)

2015 Sam Logic Atlanta (first, 10)

2011 Kachine Alexander Minnesota (third round, 26)

2006 Crystal Smith Phoenix (third, 32)

2002 Lindsey Meder Minnesota (third, 38)

2001 Cara Consuegra Utah (fourth, 56)

1999 Amy Herrig Sacramento (fourth, 38)

1998 Tangela Smith Sacramento (second, 12)

1998 Nadine Damond New York (second, 19)

1998 Angela Hamblin Washington (third, 23)

1997 Toni Foster Phoenix (first, 8)

1997 Tia Jackson Phoenix (second, 9)

1997 Michelle Edwards Cleveland (player allocation)