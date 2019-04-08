YANKTON MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN WEEKEND SHOOTING

A Yankton, South Dakota man has died as a result of injuries he received during a shooting early Saturday in that city.

Yankton Police say Lucas Smith died at a Sioux Falls hospital later on Saturday and an autopsy on Monday confirmed that Smith died as a result of the gunshot wound.

The suspect, 22-year-old Jameson Mitchell of Yankton, is in custody at the Yankton County Jail charged with First Degree Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

Police say Smith was found shot in an alley in the 200 block between Douglas and Capitol Streets.

The shooting remains under investigation.