SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING & ASSAULT

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN JAIL FACING CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING A WOMAN AND HOLDING HER AGAINST HER WILL MONDAY MORNING.

27-YEAR-OLD SKYLER PETERSON IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE KIDNAPPING AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT.

POLICE WERE CALLED TO 123 WEST 3RD STREET AROUND 9AM FOR A REPORTED DISTURBANCE.

POLICE SAY PETERSON WAS HOLDING A KNIFE TO THE THROAT OF A WOMAN AND REFUSED TO RELEASE HER.

OFFICERS DEPLOYED A TASER AND TOOK PETERSON INTO CUSTODY.

THE UNIDENTIFIED VICTIM SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES.

PETERSON WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.