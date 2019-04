CITY REPAIR CREWS KEPT BUSY

SIOUX CITY REPAIR CREWS AND AUTHORITIES WERE KEPT BUSY MONDAY MORNING ON A PAIR OF CALLS.

TWO HOMES WERE EVACUATED IN THE WOODBURY HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD AFTER A CONSTRUCTION CREW SEVERED A NATURAL GAS LINE ON BRENTWOOD.

THE INCIDENT HAPPENED IN AN AREA WHERE NEW HOMES ARE BEING BUILT.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED THERE.

IN ANOTHER INCIDENT, SOME WESTSIDE RESIDENTS WERE WITHOUT WATER FOR A SHORT TIME WHEN A WATER MAIN BROKE AT WEST 6TH AND MAIN STREETS.

THE STREET WAS FLOODED FOR A TIME WHILE REPAIRS WERE MADE.

PHOTOS COURTESY KMEG

Updated 3:46pm 4/8/19