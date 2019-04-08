ART CENTER “DRIVE-BY” GALLERY NOW ON DISPLAY

Drivers and pedestrians heading down Pierce Street by the Sioux City Art Center’s Gilchrist Learning Center may have some window artwork catch their eye.

Curator Todd Behrens says when the Gilchrist was designed, the outer walls of the studios were kept deliberately white and blank:

In March, eight artists from the region spent the day in the studios of the Learning Center creating paintings on Luan plywood using only black and white house paints:

The display is well-lit at night for 24-hour viewing.

It’s the first of what the Sioux City Art Center plans as an ongoing series of Drive-By Gallery displays.