69TH EDITION OF THE SHRINE CIRCUS COMES TO SIOUX CITY

The Shrine Circus begins a five day run at Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center Wednesday evening.

David Krogh of the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple says it’s the 69th year for the circus:

OC………..Tyson Events Center. :18

Krogh says the Shriners provide volunteers service in a variety of duties, including entertaining those attending with their clown unit:

OC……….family tradition. ;21

The international three ring circus operated by George Carden will put on ten performances with the first one at 7pm Wednesday.

Krogh reminds everyone to buy their tickets either from the Tyson Events Center box office or online at TysonCenter.com:

OC……..18 dollars. :14

There will also be performances at 11:30am & 7pm Thursday and Friday, three shows this Saturday at 11am, 3pm & 7pm and two performances Sunday at 1pm and 5pm.