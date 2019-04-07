TOLERANCE WEEK EVENTS BEGIN MONDAY

Tolerance Week activities begin in Sioux City today (Monday).

The programs call attention to the holocaust of World War Two and prejudice against people and groups

Organizer Lou Ann Lindblade says the first event takes place at 6:30pm in Western Iowa Tech’s Cargill Auditorium:

OC……….tell their stories. :14

Terezin Concentration Camp Survivor Inge Auerbacher will be back in Sioux City this week to speak to area school students.

Lindblade says those survivors, much like World War Two veterans, are in fewer number with each passing year:

OC………that carry on. ;11

On Wednesday at noon, the midwest premiere of the Animated Short Film, “A Thousand Kisses” will take place at the Sioux City Public Museum.

The 15 minute film was created from love letters between a couple who were separated as the climate changed in Germany and Poland.

Lindblade says those wanting to attend must RSVP to the museum by noon Monday:

OC……….lunch is provided. :05

Other events are also scheduled including a photo display at the museum of pictures taken by the late Vernon Tott of Sioux City of a concentration camp his army unit liberated in World War two.

All of the Tolerance Week Events are events are free and open to the public.

Pictured: Inge Auerbacher