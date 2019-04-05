U.S.S. SIOUX CITY CHANGES COMMANDERS AND CREW

The U.S.S. Sioux City has a new captain at the helm of the ship.

Commander Chavius Lewis assumed command of the Littoral Combat Ship.

Barbara Sloniker of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce attended the ceremony at the Naval Station in Mayport, Florida this (Friday) morning where Commander Randy Malone relinquished his command:

A new crew, known as the “Gold Crew” joins the new commander, replacing the inaugural “Sioux City Blue Crew” in manning the ship.

Sloniker says there is an immense feeling of pride with Sioux City’s association with the ship and crew:

A reception was held after the change of command with ship sponsor Mary Winnefeld.

Randy Malone had been the ship’s captain since it was commissioned last November at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.