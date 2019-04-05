TRI-STATE GOVERNORS CALL FOR DAY OF PRAYER

The governors of Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska have declared this Sunday “a day of prayer” for flood victims.

Governor Kim Reynolds says prayer can provide peace and guidance to those who’ve been profoundly affected by the weather conditions.

She signed a proclamation on the topic early this (Friday) afternoon.

Reynolds and a small group from the “The Family Leader” bowed their heads in prayer in the governor’s office.

She spoke with reporters afterwards, mentioning the four huge levee breaches that must be fixed immediately, as water from the Missouri is still flowing into the area around Hamburg and Percival.

Reynolds says it’s going to be a long spring and summer — and it’s time for congress to quit quarreling and pass a disaster relief package.