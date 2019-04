SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY ANNOUNCES 2019-20 SEASON

THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY WILL WIND UP ITS CURRENT SEASON SATURDAY NIGHT, BUT HAS ALREADY REVEALED THE CONCERT LINEUP FOR THE 2019-20 SEASON.

SYMPHONY C-E-O TRAVIS MORGAN SAYS THE NEW SEASON WILL START SEPTEMBER 28TH:

THE SYMPHONY WILL ONCE AGAIN PERFORM THE SCORE OF A MOVIE SHOWN ON THE ORPHEUM THEATER’S BIG SCREEN ON OCTOBER 19TH WHEN THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS IS SHOWN.

IN DECEMBER, THE TRADITIONAL CHRISTMAS PERFORMANCE WILL BE SWINGIN:

ON FEBRUARY 15TH, THE ORPHEUM STAGE WILL BE ROCKING:

BEETHOVEN’S SYMPHONY NUMBER 7 IS PERFORMED MARCH 14TH AND THEN ON APRIL 25TH, ONE OF THE GREATEST TENORS IN THE WORLD, JOHN OSBORN, COMES HOME TO SIOUX CITY:

TICKETS FOR THE 104TH SEASON OF THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY ARE NOW ON SALE THROUGH THE SYMPHONY OFFICE.