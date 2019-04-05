O’ROURKE CAMPAIGNS IN WESTERN IOWA

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke officially launched his presidential campaign last weekend and he’s in Iowa now for a string of campaign appearances.

A tavern in Carroll opened early Thursday morning for his first event of the day.

O’Rourke began by talking about the flooding in western Iowa.

O’Rourke spoke at Morningside College in Sioux City last (Thursday) night.

He’s scheduled to make stops today in Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown and Grinnell.

Radio iowa

Photo courtesy O’Rourke Campaign Facebook page