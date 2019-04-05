FLOOD RESOURCE HELP CENTER OPENS AT W.I.T.

A Woodbury County Multi Agency Resource Center opens Saturday at Western Iowa Tech’s Security Institute to assist those impacted by recent flooding or ground water issues.

County Emergency Management Director Rebecca Socknat says several agencies will provide on-site assistance to affected individuals and families:

The Multi Agency Resource Center will be set up in the first-floor lobby area at The Security Institute to provide a “one stop shop” location.

FEMA has representatives in the lower level at The Security Institute,

The Multi Agency Resource Center will be open Saturday from noon – 4 pm and next Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 pm – 6 pm.