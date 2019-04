ANGEL CARS GET WORKING SINGLE PARENTS BACK ON THE ROAD

A SIOUX CITY SINGLE MOTHER IN NEED NOW HAS A VEHICLE TO GET HER TO WORK AND TRANSPORT HER CHILDREN THANKS TO A SPECIAL PROGRAM.

RENEE DUVALL RECEIVED AN “ANGEL CAR” FRIDAY THAT WAS DONATED TO THE PROGRAM RUN THROUGH THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND AND SUPPORTED BY SEVERAL LOCAL BUSINESSES.

DUVALL’S FORMER VEHICLE NEEDED CONSTANT REPAIR AND GOT TO THE POINT WHERE IT WASN’T RELIABLE TO GET HER TO WORK OR HER CHILDREN TO SCHOOL:

HER “NEW VEHICLE” IS A 2003 HONDA C-R-V.

ANGEL CARS ARE USED CARS THAT ARE DONATED AND REPAIRED AND GIVEN TO WORKING SINGLE PARENTS WHO CAN’T AFFORD THEIR OWN VEHICLE:

BUSINESSMAN SID SCHUMACHER CO-FOUNDED THE LOCAL ANGEL CAR PROGRAM WITH DAN NOTHDURFT OF TIRES TIRES TIRES:

TIRES TIRES TIRES REPAIRS THE DONATED CARS FOR FREE AND OTHER BUSINESSES LIKE ROCKET AUTO WASH CLEAN THE VEHICLE:

THE DONATION IS TAX DEDUCTIBLE AND THE PROCESS TO DONATE A VEHICLE IS SIMPLY COMING INTO THE AGENCY AND SIGNING OVER THE TITLE.

YOU MAY FIND OUT MORE AT THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND BY CALLING 274-1610.