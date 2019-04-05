A JUDGE WILL HEAR CASE EVIDENCE AGAINST TRAN WALKER IN BENCH TRIAL

A 19-year-old Sioux City man accused of stabbing to death his ex-girlfriend and another young man has waived his right to a jury trial.

Tran Walker will have a Woodbury County Judge hear the case evidence and decide his fate in a bench trial set to begin on April 30th.

Walker’s pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

He’s accused of killing 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan and 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr. as they sat in a car in Morningside last January 28th.

Police say Walker began to stab Sullivan because he was upset that she had broken up with him.

When Negron tried to intervene, police say Walker stabbed him, too.

Walker remains held in the Woodbury County Jail on a million dollars bond.