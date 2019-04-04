Iowa State To Host Seton Hall In First Big 12/BIG EAST Scheduling Alliance

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State will host Seton Hall in 2019-20 as part of the first Big 12/BIG EAST Scheduling Alliance. The games will be played in the month of December with dates announced at a later date.

The matchups were jointly determined and include four games that were previously scheduled. Broadcast rights of the games will be determined by the conference national television rights agreement of the home team. The Big 12 television rights are controlled by ESPN and the BIG EAST’s men’s basketball television rights are controlled by FOX Sports.

The four-year agreement will continue through 2022-23 with an equal number of games played in each conference’s home market each year.

2019-20 Big 12/BIG EAST Scheduling Alliance Matchups

Butler at Baylor

Seton Hall at Iowa State

Kansas at Villanova*

Marquette at Kansas State*

Oklahoma at Creighton*

Georgetown at Oklahoma State

Xavier at TCU

Texas at Providence*

Texas Tech at DePaul

West Virginia at St John’s

*Pre-existing matchups