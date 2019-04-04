Gustafson Wins 2018-19 Senior CLASS Award

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has been selected as the 2018-19 Senior CLASS Award recipient, the organization announced Thursday.

The award, chosen by a nationwide vote of Division I women’s basketball coaches, national basketball media, and fans, is given annually to the most outstanding senior student-athlete in women’s basketball.

Gustafson is the second Hawkeye to earn the award. Samantha Logic earned the honor in 2015.

An acronym for “Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School,” the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform as athletes to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character and competition.

“It’s one thing to be recognized for your athletic abilities, but it’s a completely different level when you’re able to be recognized for the kind of person you are and how you’re able to impact others in a positive way,” Gustafson said. “The University of Iowa has given me the opportunity to impact people. Whether it is going to hospitals and visiting with children, helping out in the community—whatever it is, Iowa has given me an amazing platform to use to make a positive impact on those around me.”

Gustafson led the nation in five categories this season, including points per game (27.9) and field goal percentage (69.6). Gustafson was named a first team All-American by the AP, USBWA, and ESPNW earlier this month. The two-time Big Ten Player of the Year is also a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, John R. Wooden Award, Wade Trophy, and Lisa Leslie Award.

A two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, Gustafson consistently volunteers in the community, visiting various elementary schools and making frequent visits to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and Iowa City’s Ronald McDonald House.