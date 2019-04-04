GRASSLEY UNHAPPY WITH TRUMP’S WIND TURBINE COMMENTS

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says it is “idiotic” for President Trump to suggest the sound generated by wind turbines causes cancer.
During a speech Tuesday night, the president made several derogatory comments about structures he calls “wind mills.”
OC….TAX CREDIT :07
Twenty-six years ago, Grassley sponsored the bill that created the federal tax credit for wind energy production.
Grassley says the president was probably speaking “off-the-cuff” when he suggested property values decline when wind mills are erected nearby and the noise causes cancer.
OC….HARM TO IT :14
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is declining to directly respond to Trump’s remarks.
OC….FROM WIND :08
According to the Iowa Wind Energy Association, there are more than four-thousand wind turbines in Iowa and nine-thousand jobs in Iowa are connected to the wind industry.
Reynolds says she’s confident President Trump’s views won’t be a setback for the industry.
OC….NOT MY PLACE :10
Trump fought a decade-long legal battle against an off-shore wind farm that could be seen from the golf course he owns in Scotland.
Scotland has set a goal of getting 100 percent of its electricity from wind power by 2020.
Radio Iowa