GRASSLEY UNHAPPY WITH TRUMP’S WIND TURBINE COMMENTS

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says it is “idiotic” for President Trump to suggest the sound generated by wind turbines causes cancer.

During a speech Tuesday night, the president made several derogatory comments about structures he calls “wind mills.”

OC….TAX CREDIT :07

Twenty-six years ago, Grassley sponsored the bill that created the federal tax credit for wind energy production.

Grassley says the president was probably speaking “off-the-cuff” when he suggested property values decline when wind mills are erected nearby and the noise causes cancer.

OC….HARM TO IT :14

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is declining to directly respond to Trump’s remarks.

OC….FROM WIND :08

According to the Iowa Wind Energy Association, there are more than four-thousand wind turbines in Iowa and nine-thousand jobs in Iowa are connected to the wind industry.

Reynolds says she’s confident President Trump’s views won’t be a setback for the industry.

OC….NOT MY PLACE :10

Trump fought a decade-long legal battle against an off-shore wind farm that could be seen from the golf course he owns in Scotland.

Scotland has set a goal of getting 100 percent of its electricity from wind power by 2020.

Radio Iowa