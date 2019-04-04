FETAL HOMICIDE BILL WON’T BE DEBATED IN IOWA HOUSE IN 2019

An Iowa House committee will not advance a bill about the crime of fetal homicide that defines personhood as starting at conception.

It means the bill is tabled for the remainder of the 2019 legislative session and not eligible for debate.

The bill, which passed the Iowa Senate last week, would have increased the criminal penalty for a person who “causes the death of an unborn person” without consent from the mother.

Republican House judiciary Chairman Steven Holt of Denison says with a Friday deadline looming for a committee vote on the bill, House members didn’t have enough time to get answers to all their questions.

Holt supports the bill and he says lawmakers may consider it next year.

Opponents say the proposal could provide the path to a ban on abortion.

