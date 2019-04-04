ERNST TO HOLD HEARING ON MISSOURI RIVER MANAGEMENT

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says she plans to hold a field hearing for her Environment and Public Works Committee on how the U-S Corps of Engineers handles the management of water on the Missouri River.

Ernst says she worked some flood duty while in the Iowa National Guard, and what has happened in southwest Iowa is the worst she has seen.

OC………..come first. :15

Ernst says they need to review the way the water is released by the Corps.

OC……river properly. :17

Ernst says the hearing will be sometime later this month.

OC………..do better” :12

Iowa’s governor and the governors of Nebraska and Missouri met with Army Corps officials Wednesday afternoon in Council Bluffs, and talked about the same things.