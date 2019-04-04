AREA GOVERNORS WANT BETTER FLOOD PREVENTION FROM CORPS OF ENGINEERS

The governors of Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri are asking the Army Corps of Engineers to come up with more flood-prevention solutions.

The three governors and Army Corps officials met Wednesday afternoon in Council Bluffs and plan to meet again in three weeks.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds told reporters the Corps must prioritize “flood management and people.”

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts delivered the same message:

Reynolds says the three governors are ready to lobby congress for changes in Army Corps regulations that have governed how the Missouri River levee system is managed.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson says state officials should have “a more active role” in making the decisions about long-term river management.