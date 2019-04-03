SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE TUESDAY NIGHT STABBING

Sioux City Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a Tuesday night stabbing.

Police say the incident happened around 9:30pm in the 800 block of 14th Street.

That’s where an unidentified male victim was stabbed by a male suspect.

Officers say the victim had a previous altercation with the suspect or an associate of the suspect in the area of 14th and Jackson Streets earlier Tuesday night.

The victim was later walking on 14th Street with a female companion when the suspect re-approached the victim and stabbed him in the abdomen.

The injuries do not appear to be life threatening and the suspect has not been located or arrested.