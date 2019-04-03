REMEMBERING FORMER IOWA SUPREME COURT JUSTICE HECHT

Former Iowa Supreme Court Justice Daryl Hecht of Sloan has lost his battle with cancer.

Justice Hecht served from 2006 until he resigned from the supreme court in December 2018 while receiving treatment for melanoma in Sioux City and at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Hecht was raised on a family farm near Lytton, and received his bachelor’s degree from Morningside College in 1974 and law degrees from the University of South Dakota in 1977 and the University of Virginia Law School in 2004.

Justice Hecht practiced law in Sioux City for twenty-two years before his appointment to the court of appeals in 1999 where he served until his appointment to the supreme court in 2006.

He also served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services and the Morningside College Alumni Association among other groups.