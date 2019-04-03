PARTS OF I-29 AND I-680 RE-OPEN TO TRAFFIC NEAR COUNCIL BLUFFS

Part of Interstate 29 in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area that was closed by flooding last month has partly re-opened.

The Iowa Department of Transportation reopened I-29 between N. 25th Street in Council Bluffs and the I-680 interchange near Crescent Tuesday evening.

In addition, I-680 from the Nebraska border to I-29 near Crescent also was opened.

Each roadway has just one lane open in each direction with speeds on I-680 reduced to 55 mph.

Old Mormon Bridge Road also opened with a 12 foot vehicle height restriction to provide access into Crescent, Iowa.

Many other roadways remain closed in the area due to the flood recovery process.

The recovery process may take anywhere from a few days to several months.