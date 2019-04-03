MORGAN BEGINS TRIBALLY OWNED BIG FIRE LAW FIRM

Lance Morgan, the CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc and former managing partner of a national Indian law firm has left his former law firm to start a new tribally-owned firm focusing exclusively on the representation of tribes and tribal entities.

Morgan says the new law firm is called Big Fire Law & Policy Group:

The name Big Fire has a special family connection to Morgan:

Morgan has five partners and will serve as managing partner for Big Fire.

He is planning to add more attorneys soon and will focus his practice on advising other tribes on creating the legal and corporate infrastructure necessary to build strong tribal economies:

Big Fire has offices in Omaha and Winnebago, Nebraska and Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, but will represent tribes and tribal entities from coast-to-coast in jurisdictions across the Nation.